Idaho Woman Arrested in 2016 Stabbing Death in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Police say an Idaho woman has been arrested and charged with stabbing her husband’s ex-wife to death in her Gresham, Oregon apartment in 2016.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (https://goo.gl/CwVbAv ) Gresham detectives arrested Angela Rose McCraw-Hester in Pocatello, Idaho Wednesday.

Gresham Police spokesman Brandon Crate says McCraw-Hester is charged with the murder of Annastasia Hester.

Police say Hester called 911 on June 10, 2016 to report she had been stabbed several times.

She stayed on the phone with dispatchers until police reached her home in the East Park Apartments. She later died from her injuries.

Crate says McCraw-Hester was taken into custody after detectives executed a search warrant at her home.

McCraw-Hester is married to Annastasia Hester’s ex-husband, Matthew Hester.

McCraw-Hester was lodged at the Bannock County Jail in Idaho on Wednesday. She will be extradited to Oregon.