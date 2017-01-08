Ice Storm Warning In Effect For Portland Area

PORTLAND, Ore. — After an early morning lull, expect freezing rain that started back late Sunday morning to continue into the afternoon in Portland, according to the National Weather Service.

Up to a half-inch of ice could accumulate, the weather service reports.

Temperatures will rise above freezing and rain will fall early this afternoon from Salem south. Portland temperatures should rise above freezing later in the afternoon exept for areas near the Gorge. Temperatures will rise above freezing in the Gorge this evening.

The ice shut down the Green and Blue MAX lines late Sunday morning and slowed service on the other lines. Go here for updates.

Heavy snow was falling in Hood River and chains are required between that city and Troutdale.

An Ice Storm Warning in the Portland metro area remained in effect as freezing rain is expected for much of Sunday.

That Weather Service said the warning lasts until 10 p.m. Sunday for Columbia, Multnomah, Clackamas, and Washington counties.

The freezing rain today could leave behind up to a half-inch of ice in most areas, but areas east of Interstate 205 near the gorge may get three-quarters of an inch.

KGW chief meteorologist Matt Zaffino doesn’t expect much thawing until Monday as Sunday’s high temperatures aren’t expected to get much above freezing.

Treacherous roads expected

The freezing rain will make roads even more treacherous than they were Saturday, when snow caused dozens of crashes in the Portland area, and even more so in Salem and Eugene. Portland got about 0.8 inches of snow, Salem got 3 inches and Eugene saw 4.5 inches, Zaffino said.

State agencies are still advising people to stay off the roads now that ice is expected to collect on top of the snow.

As a result of the poor driving conditions, the Oregon Department of Transportation requires chains on Interstate 5 from Wilsonville down to Eugene.

The Oregon Department of Transportation used road salt in the Portland metro area for the first time on Highway 26 Saturday night.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation said it may enforce its chain and traction tire rules if needed, by issuing $160 fines.

Multiple sporting events were canceled Saturday night due to poor roads and the Portland Winterhawks also postponed Sunday night’s game in anticipation of the icy roads.

It’s not only roads that have had issues. Many flights at Portland International Airport were canceled Saturday and at least 100 flights have been canceled on Sunday.

Public transit, power may be disrupted

In Portland, ice and wind may bring down some trees and power lines. People should be prepared for power outages.

Public transit may also be impacted due to the ice, including rail lines. TriMet says to expect delays and stoppages.

Snow in the gorge

In the central Columbia River Gorge, including Hood River, 6-12 inches of blowing snow is still expected Sunday, followed by ice.