Ice Skating Rink Coming To Oregon’s Capital City

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – An 8,400 square-foot (2,600-meter) ice skating rink is coming to Oregon’s capital city in the fall.

The Statesman Journal reports┬áSalem City Councilors on Monday approved Salem on Ice LLC’s request.

The rink will have a capacity of 160 people per session.

Rink owner Troy Acor says the rink will be north of Salem’s Riverfront Carousel.

The company is considering charging $12 for children and $15 for adult admission for 90-minute sessions at the rink.

Salem on Ice plans to open Nov. 18 and run until Jan. 21, operating seven days a week.

Salem on Ice will take responsibility for most costs. After the first season, the city and company will hash out how to share profits from the venture.