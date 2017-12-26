Ice On Roads Making For Dangerous Commute

Portland, Oregon – A REFREEZE is underway in the Portland area, but O-DOT says they’re ready. They’ve got sand-salt-and deicer, and crews are keeping a close eye on what road conditions are like. As temperatures drop, that could cause trouble for the morning commute.On I-84 in East County there were at least three separate crashes and spin-outs Monday night, including a truck that overturned. PBOT tells K-G-W at least one steep Portland street remains closed. Chains-or-traction tires are required on West Burnside. Earlier in the day, crews salted the I-5-and-205 bridges.

Click Here For List Of PBOT Road Closures in Portland.

Ice melt and a down comforter could still be your best friends today. Colby Newman with the National Weather Service says what you get weather wise today depends on where you live. Tonight temperatures will be around freezing and that first bit of precipitation could come down as sleet or freezing rain. It’s hard to know right now, tomorrow the Highs should produce a good melt across the metro area.

KGW’s Seven Day Forecast Looks Like This:

TODAY…………….. PM Showers 41

WEDNESDAY……………. Fog then Sun 43

THURSDAY…………… PM Showers 44

FRIDAY……………… Heavy RAIN 43

SATURDAY……………… Partly Cloudy 40

SUNDAY…………….. Partly Cloudy 44

MONDAY…………. Partly Cloudy 45

Some severe weather shelters are open to help people in need. Southeast Portland’s IMAGO DAY CHURCH opened up last night. Other shelters are available downtown, in Montavilla, and other parts of the city. Anyone who needs help in finding a shelter is encouraged to call 2-1-1.

There were some weather-related issues at PDX airport. Crews were working to deice the planes and get them back in the air yesterday. There were a handful of cancellations and delayed flights. Click Here to Check PDX Flights

If you’re riding C Tran this morning, hopefully you will not need Route 47 between Battle Ground and Yacolt. It’s closed. And though most Commuter service is running normally, that could change.

For drivers, the icy refreeze has prompted the closings of Northeast Gilham from Burnside to Davis in Portland, and Northwest Cornell from Skyline to Thompson, and NW Germantown from Skyline to Kaiser in Multnomah County.

On I-84 in East County, the treacherous roads translated into at least THREE crashes and spin-outs last night, including a truck that overturned.

KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds and Annette Newell contributed to this report

Image courtesy of KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds