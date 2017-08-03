Ice In Demand During Heat Wave

BEAVERTON, Ore.–PDX Ice is a 5 year old Beaverton company with a small staff of extremely hard workers. During the heat wave the company has been stretched to the max. It has produced 500 lbs. of cocktail ice per day. Deliveries have been brisk to restaurants, bars, liquor stores and shaved ice retailers.

Charles Hartz owner says, ” The demand has been so impressive it’s time to buy a couple more machines to increase volume.” PDX Ice initially started out doing ice sculptures and found there was a big untapped market in cocktail ice. That is now 70% of the company’s business.