ICE Arrests Man In Portland While Family Records

Portland, Oregon – An Oregon man claims his co-worker was wrongfully detained by ICE agents, and he shot video of the incident Thursday afternoon. Carlos Bolanos is the man Ice agents were after. During the EIGHT-minute video the man recording repeatedly asked the agents to leave.

The agents eventually arrested Bolanos, but they let him go hours later, saying it was a mistake, and the agency is reviewing the incident. A spokesperson for the ACLU of Oregon tells KGW the Ice agents acted illegally.

Image courtesy of News Partner KGW

