My two review choices this week came down to I Feel Pretty or the second Super Troopers movie. Some choice. Analyst friends in the biz said I Feel Pretty is tracking higher than the troopers so it became my pick.

I Feel Pretty is an Amy Schumer star vehicle done by the writing — and now directing — team of Abby Kohn and Mark Silverstein. It is a message movie thinly disguised as a comedy. Both the message and the comedy are — heavy sigh here — thin.

Maybe in this case “thin” is a poor choice of adjectives.

Let’s begin with the good news. Schumer’s acting is very good in a movie about being pretty that is pretty bad. Her character is Renee Bennett. She has image issues. Renee is a plain looking, a little heavy and is stuck in a nowhere job in the basement of a building doing online work for a beauty products company. One day while working out on a stationary bike Renee falls and hits her head pretty hard. When consciousness returns Renee thinks her workouts have given her a supermodel’s body and looks.

Nothing — however — has changed.

Bye-bye low self-esteem. Thinking she’s now the hottest of hot women, Renee begins to act confident and strong. She applies for a job as the receptionist of the company, gets it. She then becomes an important cog in the firm’s marketing plans to make their products more appealing to ordinary looking women.

Translation: women who look like Renee.

I Feel Pretty’s bad news? It’s not too difficult to figure out where the story is headed from there. She gets a boyfriend, the job, success and when it all falls apart, in kicks the message.

Please don’t get me wrong. I love the message. Who wouldn’t? What Schumer and her writing-directing team want to get across is important. Our society’s focus for decades has been on outside beauty and not who the person is inside.

No one is going to knock that it needs changed.

As the plot progresses Schumer’s somewhat lost Renee goes from being a deep and three-dimensional person to a shallow, it’s all about me lady who can’t pass a storefront window without stopping to primp and admire her beauty.

Schumer — to her credit — pulls it off. I didn’t see her Golden Globe nominated work in Trainwreck and have never caught Inside Amy Schumer. I did, however, review Snatched. Schumer is an actress with a lot of talent. Her irritating, impossible not to dislike work in “Snatched” is damned good.

So is her acting here. Schumer plays Renee as a sweet lady who has more on the ball than she believes, and she’s the only person who doesn’t see her that way. Plus, Schumer is confident enough in her looks to unabashedly show her body un-retouched. It’s all out there for all to see and is maybe the most important message her movie offers to young women young and old — and men, too for that matter — who believe looks are more important than being a decent human being.

Also to the film’s credit are fun performances from Michelle Williams who dons her should-have-won-the-Oscar-in-2012 My Week with Marilyn — as in Marilyn Monroe — voice and plays Renee’s boss and company CEO Avery LeClaire, and comedian Rory Scovel (The House) as the film’s love interest.

Both are wasted as is Schumer.

Maybe I’m being a little harsh. The message is no doubt aimed more at teens and twenty-something women than cynical curmudgeons like me. However, when it comes to message movies even cynics want something to challenge their intellect. We want to leave movies with something to think about other than popcorn that is too salty.

The undoing of Schumer’s wonderful performance — and this movie — comes via writers Kohn and Silverstein. Their resume includes crappy rom-coms like Never Been Kissed, He’s Just Not That Into You, Valentine’s Day and How To Be Single. They’re all pretty lame but this one may be the worst of the bunch.

At the 10th time Kohn and Silverstein had Schumer do the nod, nod, wink, wink, “aren’t we so beautiful and others aren’t” to those who see her as she is and not the supermodel she think she has become, I started wondering why I didn’t go to Super Troopers 2.

Directors: Abby Kohn and Mark Silverstein

Stars: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Rory Scovel, Busy Phillips, Aidy Bryant, Tom Hopper, Adrian Martinez, Lauren Hutton, Naomi Campbell

Rated PG-13 for mature themes. An excellent message and Schumer's great performance is lost in the film's nod-nod, wink, wink attempts at humor. Give this one a 2 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



