Husband And Wife Dead, OSP Trooper Fights For His Life

KING CITY, Ore. (KGW)– An Oregon State Police trooper was critically wounded and a suspect shot and killed following a homicide and chase late Sunday night through Sherwood.

At about 10:15 p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a home in King City after receiving reports of gunshots.

When they arrived, police found a woman dead at the home, according to the Washington County sheriff’s office.

The suspect, 30-year-old James Tylka, was seen driving away. The chase went through Highway 99W in Sherwood and ended on Southwest Gimm Lane south of Sherwood with an exchange of gunfire. Several law enforcement agencies were involved in the pursuit.

Tylka was killed and the OSP trooper, 32-year-old Nic Cederberg, was critically wounded.

The homicide victim was Tylka’s wife, Katelynn Tylka Armand, according to her sister, Megan Armand.

James Tylka and Katelynn Tylka Armand (Photo: Family)

“We are still in shock and devastated from last night’s events. My heart is broken from the loss of my only sister. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the wounded OSP officer and his family,” said Megan Armand in a statement.

Family members said the couple was going through a divorce and had an 11-month-old daughter together.

Oregon State Police on Facebook said Trooper Nic Cederberg, 32, is in critical condition surrounded by family and friends. He was shot multiple times and underwent surgery Monday morning, police said.

Cederberg is a seven-year veteran of OSP. He is assigned to the patrol division at the North Plains Worksite. He is a U.S. Army veteran.

“We’re just trying to support his family and coworkers, thoughts and prayers together, and to be there for each other,” said OSP Trooper Cari Boyd.

James Tylka was an unpaid Beaverton police cadet from 2004 to 2006, according to police spokesman Mike Rowe. Tylka was under 21 at the time. Rowe did not know why Tylka left the cadet program.

Officers from Hillsboro, Sherwood and Tualatin police that were involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave.

The Washington County Major Crimes Teams in investigating both shootings.

To send well wishes to Trooper Cederberg and his family, state police say you can email OSP.social@state.or.us or send mail to:

Oregon State Police

Attention: Trooper Cederberg to

3565 Trelstad Ave SE

Salem, Or 97317