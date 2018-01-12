“Human Rights Activists” Accused of Child Abuse, Assualt

Polk County, Oregon – A Polk County couple known for their work as human rights activists are facing child sex abuse charges. Court documents show that Matthew McDaniel molested a 16-year-old girl between 2014-and-2017. The girl says the 59-year-old tied her up and beat her until she performed sex acts on him. McDaniel’s 39-year-old wife is suspected of torturing the teen with melted plastic and hot metal. K-G-W spoke to the suspect’s neighbors in Falls City,who were surprised by the allegations.

The couple pleaded not guilty to the charges. They’re due back in court in March.

