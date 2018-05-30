Human Remains Thought to be of Missing Bend Woman

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Human remains discovered last week southeast of Bend are thought to be those of Sara Gomez, a Bend woman who has been missing since February.

An autopsy was performed Tuesday, but Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said it could take weeks to get results.

Hummel said several factors point to the body being Gomez, including a unique dental feature that he declined to describe. He said evidence indicates the remains had been in the same place for months, and not recently moved there.

Authorities continue to believe Gomez was killed by her ex-boyfriend, Bryan Penner, and that he acted alone.

Penner was taken into police custody two days after the disappearance. He killed himself while in jail.