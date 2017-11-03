Human Remains Found in Washington County

PORTLAND, Ore — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says two hunters found human remains on forestland north of the City of North Plains on Friday. And now detectives are investigating whether they are in connection with the 2012 murder of Theresa Fronsman.

Deputies were called to the land east of Northwest Pumpkin Ridge Road and Northwest Willis Place about 9:30 in the morning. There they found the remains of an adult. They also believe the remains have been in that location for an extended period of time.

DNA evidence will be submitted to the Oregon State Crime Lab for testing to see if they are connected to the Fronsman murder. The suspect in that case, Robert Hardison, has not been seen since the incident and he remains wanted for aggravated homicide.