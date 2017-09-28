Hugh Hefner’s Lasting Legacy
By Rebecca Marshall
|
Sep 28, 2017 @ 4:42 AM

Hugh Hefner has died at the age of 91.

 

Glamourcon #50, Los Angeles at the Long Beach Hilton Hotel, Long Beach, CA on November 13, 2010

I remember growing up relaying jokes I’d heard: “Let me guess, you only read Playboy for the articles.” I remember that Playboy magazine was something that was kept under the beds of thousands of men and adolescent boys (including my brothers– “get out of my room!”).  It was so risque at the time, the idea of it could make you blush. It was a source of debate for the women’s liberation movement too.  Looking back on Hefner’s life now, I find myself fascinated by the businessman that he was.

What do you think about Hugh Hefner?

http://people.com/celebrity/hugh-hefner-playboy-magazine-founder-dead-obituary/

