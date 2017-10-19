Huge Fire Rekindles, Destroys Fruit Plant

Bingen, Washington – Fire at a fruit processing plant in the Gorge rekindled, sending flames into the air. The fire at Underwood Fruit and Warehouse Company destroyed the building Wednesday morning in Bingen, Washington. 270 people work at the warehouse and dozens of Hood River Valley growers depend on it to get their fruit to the market. The fire was in the rafters of the building which is why it’s taking so long to put out. Three pear warehouses were destroyed, but an apple warehouse was spared.

News partner KGW reports one of the responding volunteer firefighters is a fruit grower himself, and likely had produce in the plant at the time. According to its website, Underwood Fruit and Warehouse packs and ships for 55 area growers. The company was formed in 1917 by seven local growers.

They have setup a GoFundMe page, to help with the immediate job losses the fire created.

Image courtesy of News Partner KGW.