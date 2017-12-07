Huge Day For A Salvation Army Kettle In NE Portland

Portland, Or. – Someone was very generous with the Salvation Army in Portland on Wednesday. The agency says a single kettle outside the Fred Meyer store on Weidler had a hundred $100 dollar bills inside. Captain Marcos Marquez says “it’s incredible! Whoever did this knows the good that will come of it.”

The Salvation Army funds 40% of its annual services from the 6 weeks of bell ringing each year. As of December 2nd, the red kettle effort in the Portland metro area had reached just 31% of its $750,000 goal. The $10,000 dropped in that NE Portland kettle on Wednesday helps move the fundraiser forward.