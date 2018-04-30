How Long Do I Have?

If a computer could tell you how long you have to live…..would you want to know? They are working with an algorithm that can tell sick people what they’re chances are for living and for how long. It’s not a replacement for human doctors, just another tool to determine our odds. Some see it as creepy. Others think it’s an incredible tool to determine how to live out your final days. What do you think?

