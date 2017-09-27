Houston Family Loses Everything During PDX Move

Portland, Oregon – A family new to Portland managed to escape the flooding in Houston from Hurricane Harvey, but now they find out that everything they shipped here, has been ruined. Everything was packed and sitting in a moving storage POD in the driveway of their home in Houston. Anna and Fidel Fernandez got in their car and drove to Portland for a new job thinking their things would get shipped safely. Instead almost all of it was ruined by the flood water. Fidel tells News Partner KGW he’s blown away by what happened.

When the hurricane hit the pod company Zippy shell did not pick up the POD on time and it flooded. In the fine print the on the contract the couple found out the company doesn’t cover flood damage. The couple is doing their best to look for the bright spot in all of this.

KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds contributed to this story. Image courtesy of News Partner KGW.