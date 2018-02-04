House Speaker Paul Ryan under fire for deleted tweet on Republican tax cuts

Mark Wilson/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — House Speaker Paul Ryan’s personal account Saturday deleted a tweet intended to promote the benefits of the GOP’s tax cuts following a flood of mockery on social media.

Ryan’s account was quoting directly from a news report that highlighted wage increases taking effect for many Americans as a result of the tax bill, including a secretary in a high school who touted an extra $1.50 in her paycheck per week she said would “more than cover her Costco membership for the year.”

Responses flooded in looking to frame Ryan as out of touch and pointing out the disparity between a salary increase of $1.50 per week compared to the massive cuts Republicans passed on to corporations.

Republicans have recently attacked House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi for recent comments in which she referred to benefits passed to middle-income families from the tax cuts as “crumbs.”

Ryan’s tweet was soon deleted from the account. A spokesperson for Ryan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pelosi responded in a tweet, “Paul Ryan deleted his embarrassing tweet of a blatant admission because he and Republicans don’t want you to know the truth: the #GOPTaxScam is a gift to corporate America and the top 1% at your expense. He also doesn’t want you to know he got $500.000.00 from the Koch family.

Ryan’s Democratic challenger almost immediately engaged, and other Democrats similarly piled on in an attempt to flip the script after weeks of positive news stories about the effects of the tax cuts.

