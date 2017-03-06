House Republicans Unveil Obamacare Replacement Bill

WASHINGTON D.C. – (KGW) House Republicans released draft legislation Monday to replace former president Barack Obama’s signature health care law, proposing to phase out the Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid expansion and change the law’s subsidies for private insurance.

The bill’s details released Monday do not say how many people would have coverage compared with Obamacare. But federal support would be reduced to allow Republicans to repeal the law’s tax increases on the wealthy, insurance companies, drugmakers and others.

The legislation is already under attack not only from Democrats, but from some Republicans who have raised concerns about eliminating coverage for millions of people who got coverage under the bill’s expanded Medicaid eligibility.