House Republicans release full Russia investigation report, clearing Trump

Mark Wilson/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — (WASHINGTON) — Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee released on Friday their 243-report on the results of the committee’s yearlong Russia probe, detailing their investigation and conclusions that investigators found no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Democrats sharply contested the findings in their own 100-page rebuttal, accusing Republicans of not conducting a serious inquiry.

Echoing findings first shared last month, Republicans found no evidence President Trump or his campaign or associates colluded, coordinated or conspired with the Russian government, and identified “poor judgment and ill-considered actions by the Trump and Clinton campaigns.”

“For example, the June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower between members of the Trump campaign and a Russian lawyer who falsely purported to have damaging information on the Clinton campaign demonstrated poor judgment,” Republicans wrote. “The Committee also found the Trump campaign’s periodic praise for and communications with Wikileaks-a hostile foreign organization-to be highly objectionable and inconsistent with U.S. national security interests.”

The report also found “no evidence” tying Trump’s pre-White House business dealings to the Russian government and the election, an area of focus Democrats and special counsel Robert Mueller continue to review.

President Trump, who has called special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation a “witch hunt,” seized on the report’s findings Friday morning.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.