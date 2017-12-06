House passes concealed carry reciprocity legislation

Credit: Architect of the Capitol(WASHINGTON) — The House of Representatives passed legislation on Wednesday that would allow concealed carry permits to cross state lines.

By a vote of 231 to 198, the House approved the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act. One of the National Rifle Association’s top priorities, critics say the bill would effectively water down gun control laws in tightly restricted states, as well as places like New York City.

The bill contained additional measures, such as requiring the Department of Justice issue a report to Congress on bump stocks, and tightening up reporting requirements to the federal National Instant Criminal Background Check System. It would require 60 votes to pass the Senate.

Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords posted a series of messages on Twitter, criticizing many of the Representatives who voted in favor of the bill. “Thoughts and prayers alone will not save lives,” she wrote to each of them. “This is not the kind of leadership our nation deserves.”

