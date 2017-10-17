House Of Blues At The Lloyd Center?

Portland, Or. – The House of Blues has applied for a liquor license for a music hall it plans to open in the old Nordstrom store at the Lloyd Center, according to a report in Willamette Week. Oregon live says the music hall would be on the third floor and would include dancing, karaoke, comedy shows and lectures. It says the parent company of House of Blues released a statement that says it is tentatively set to open in early 2020, “pending the necessary approvals.”

The Lloyd Center is Portland’s oldest shopping mall. The Nordstrom store closed several years ago.