Today, we pay tribute to a Portland iconic pub “Horse Brass” that turns 41 years old. If you haven’t been, it’s like walking in to an English pub with great fish and chips, shepherd’s pie and lots of beer too. In this day and age of “new and improved,” some things are best left just the way they are. I happened to walk in during the big 41st celebration on Sunday and talked to Tom May. He’s a longtime musician who seemed like the “Norm” character on Cheers when he walked in.