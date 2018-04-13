Horse Adoption Event Scheduled to Address Overpopulation

BEND, Ore. (AP) – A horse training organization is looking for homes for 10 mustangs during a two-day adoption event that officials hope could be part of the solution to the overpopulation of wild horses in Oregon.

The Bulletin reports the Beaty Butte Wild Horse Training Facility in the southern Oregon town of Adel is hoping to connect local ranchers with trained horses this weekend.

The facility took in and trained young horses after a collection of community members and representatives from state and federal agencies search for ways to better handle the growing wild horse population in 2015.

Bureau of Land Management field manager Todd Forbes says the event could occur annually with the goal of about 20 to 30 horses adopted each year.

