Hood River County Sheriff’s Office Gets A Big Check

Hood river, Or. – The Friends of the Gorge will present the Hood River County Sheriff with a check for more than $46,000 tonight in appreciation for all its rescue work during last month’s Eagle Creek fire. 150 hikers were trapped and had to spend the night in the woods before being rescued.

Burt Edwards with Friends says they made the fundraising request on their website and other social media. More than 520 donors responded. Tonight’s presentation will take place at the start of the Hood River County Commissioners meeting, which gets underway at 6 p.m.

Sheriff Matt English says ” its just an amazing thing for us and its such a kind act by Friends of the Gorge. We’re just very pleased.”

Edwards says there are still trails that are open in the Gorge and they encourage people to take a hike and then visit businesses in the area that have been impacted by the fire. He says they’ve listed hikes both on the Oregon and Washington side of the gorge.

Find a hike here