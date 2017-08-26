Hood To Coast Runner Arrested During Race

Columbia County, Oregon – At least one Hood to Coast runner won’t be making it to the finish line, because he was arrested in the middle of the race. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s office 36-year-old David Blackmon from Bend stole a truck from a porta-potty company that was servicing bathrooms along the relay route. Blackmon drove through a grass field where other runners were sleeping. Some got out of the way, but he hit one runner Cynthia Gillespie, stopping the truck on top of her leg. The porta-potty company employee chased after Blackmon. He ran and hid in nearby woods. Police were able to track him down thanks to a K-9. Blackmon now faces multiple charges. The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

More details from Police:

A 36-year-old Hood to Coast runner is in custody this morning following the theft of a vehicle that led to UUMV, DUII and Assault charges (among others) at one of the event’s exchanges in Columbia County.

On 8/26/17, at about 2am, a suspect that race participants identified as HTC Runner David Jon Blackmon, of Bend, Oregon, was involved in the theft of a pickup belonging to a portable restroom company that was servicing its portable units at Exchange 24 in the Birkenfeld area.

The vehicle didn’t go far, however.

Witnesses said Blackmon proceeded to drive the stolen pickup through a nearby field where runners were resting. Three of the resting runners were able to jump out of the way of the vehicle, one (Cynthia Gillespie of Canby, Oregon) was not able to do so and was run over and dragged a short distance, before the truck stopped, resting on the her leg.

The original driver of the vehicle confronted Blackmon after chasing the vehicle down. Blackmon reportedly ran into the woods nearby, fleeing the scene.

Oregon State Police responded to assist our deputy, as did a K9 from Beaverton Police Department. The K9 located Blackmon in the woods nearby, detaining him. Once Blackmon was identified by the truck’s assigned driver, he was taken into custody and lodged in the Columbia County Jail on charges of Assault-Second Degree, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, Driving while Revoked, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Unauthorized Entry into a Motor Vehicle, and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

Gillespie was transported to OHSU, where she was treated and reported later to be released with only minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

