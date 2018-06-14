Homelessness Increasing in Southern Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – An annual tally of homeless people in Jackson County found an increase of nearly 100 from a year earlier.

Volunteers counted 732 homeless people the county that includes Medford and Ashland, a 16 percent jump from the 633 found in 2017.

The Mail Tribune reports the count was conducted Jan. 22. Volunteers surveyed homeless people they found on streets, in camps, living in their cars and in other areas without adequate shelter. People living in emergency shelters and transitional housing were also included.

Volunteers asked people what caused them to leave their last stable living arrangement.

The largest number said they lost housing because of a rent increase, an eviction, a foreclosure or because a landlord sold the home. Other common answers included family trauma, job loss and substance abuse.

Information from: Mail Tribune, http://www.mailtribune.com/