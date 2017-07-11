Homeless Spend First Night At New R2D2 Site

Portland, Oregon – A couple of months in the making. Campers are now able to move into the new Right To Dream Too Homeless Camp. Volunteers have been helping setup camp near the Moda Center. Last night was the first night for overnight camping. One volunteer tells News Partner KGW this is a new beginning.

Getting services and moving onto permanent housing is the goal. The new camp between Thunderbird way and the Moda center features running water and electricity. The camp can house up to 85 people.

Reporter Rosemary Reynolds contributed to this report.