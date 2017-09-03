Homeless Man Hit By Car
By Mark Workhoven
|
Sep 3, 2017 @ 4:39 AM

Portland, Oregon – A homeless man was run over early Sunday morning after falling asleep on the street in front of a car. The driver didn’t see the man laying on Southeast 35th Place near Clinton Street, and hit him while pulling away from the curb. The injured man was taken to a Portland hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. The street was closed for an investigation.

And the driver of a stolen car caused a three-car crash Saturday afternoon, and then ran away. Portland Police searched the area around Northeast 35th Avenue and Prescott Street looking for the hit and run driver, but the driver is still at large. There were people injured in the crash, but they are expected to be okay.

Related Content

Portland Police Bureau Needs Hundreds Of Officers ...
Police Identify Man Who Tried To Seize Helicopter
Body Found in Willamette River
Titanic Coat From Cottage Grove On Display At Reag...
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash
Wind Storm Caused Power Outages And Trees To Toppl...
Comments