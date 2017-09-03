Homeless Man Hit By Car

Portland, Oregon – A homeless man was run over early Sunday morning after falling asleep on the street in front of a car. The driver didn’t see the man laying on Southeast 35th Place near Clinton Street, and hit him while pulling away from the curb. The injured man was taken to a Portland hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. The street was closed for an investigation.

And the driver of a stolen car caused a three-car crash Saturday afternoon, and then ran away. Portland Police searched the area around Northeast 35th Avenue and Prescott Street looking for the hit and run driver, but the driver is still at large. There were people injured in the crash, but they are expected to be okay.