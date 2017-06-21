Homeless Man Attacked With Hatchet Outside Oregon Store

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a homeless man was struck in the face with a hatchet outside a Walmart store in Cottage Grove, Oregon.

The victim, Cody Bradshaw, was in fair condition Tuesday night at a local hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Witness Jason Bowman tells The Register-Guard he found Bradshaw lying on the ground – eye swollen and face sunken in. A man he took to be the assailant was running the opposite way.

Another witness, Roseanne Boigt, has worked at Walmart for 10 years. She says Bradshaw has been coming to the store since he was a teenager – polite even when struggling in the cold and rain.

She says: “I’ve helped him out because that could be me, or that could be my son out there tomorrow.”

