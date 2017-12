SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) – Springfield police say a homeless man has been arrested in the 2015 killing of a 71-year-old man.

Sgt. David Lewis said in a news release that 50-year-old Edward Hughes was arrested Thursday night in Eugene and booked into the Lane County Jail on a charge of a murder. He did not say what led investigators to Hughes.

The victim, Leonard Johnson, was found dead in his Springfield apartment on Sept. 7, 2015. He was a convicted rapist and registered sex offender.