Home Invasion; Shooting Sends One Man To Hospital

Portland, Oregon – Police are responding to a shooting that happened Friday morning around six, near 141st and East Burnside. We’ve learned from Sgt. Pete Simpson with Portland Police that the victim told police he was asleep inside his home, when someone broke in and demanded money. The victim told the suspect he didn’t have any money, that’s when he was shot. The victim ran away. Police are collecting evidence and are searching for the suspect.

The suspect was described as a man wearing a black mask and all black clothing. Officers, including a Police Canine Unit, searched the area and the home but did not locate anyone matching the suspect’s description. Robbery detectives have responded to the scene and are continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Brett Hawkinson at 503-823-1080, brett.hawkinson@portlandoregon.gov.

Photo courtesy of KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds.