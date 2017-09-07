In Brief: Rom-coms like this can either be really awful or really good. This one is in the middle but more plus than minus.



In some ways Home Again is a predictable, boring rom-com. In others, it’s kind of sweet and even somewhat original. Like many of the genre, it comes down to how you get from the “we’ve seen all this before” A to unsurprising Z. Home Again does really well until it get halfway through the alphabet and gets stuck.

The winner between the two? The sweet, somewhat original. It is — however — a close call.

Reese Witherspoon is separated from her husband. She’s the just turned 40 daughter of a famous Hollywood writer and director and an actress mother. In a weak moment she falls madly into bed with a 27-year old budding filmmaker who’s trying to get a movie made with his two brothers.

One thing leads to another and the three guys wind up living in her guest house. They quickly grow into a family and her children love the guys. It’s fun stuff. Then the almost ex shows up and the movie sputters and stalls.

Hallie Meyers-Shyer writes and directs. She’s the daughter of rom-com queen Nancy Meyers and like her mom, has talent but doesn’t know what to do with it. Since this is her first effort, it’s forgivable.

Director: Hallie Meyers-Shyer

Stars: Reese Witherspoon, Michael Sheen, Candice Bergen, Lake Bell, Pico Alexander, Jon Rudnitsky, Natt Wolfe, Reid Scott, Dolly Wells

Rated PG-13 for mature themes. Cute and sometimes cuddly and though it stalls mid-way through the film, a couple of pretty good performances carry this one and make it worth it. Give it a 3 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



