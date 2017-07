Gresham, Oregon – Gresham Police tweeted out these photos around 2:30am Tuesday morning, warning drivers the busy SE Stark street is closed between 202nd and 205th. The road is closed because of a hole in and under the road, according to police. They say SE Stark could be closed for most of the day. Drivers can use Glisan, Burnside, or Division as alternate routes.

Images courtesy of Gresham Police.