Hit And Run At Oregon City Car Dealership

Oregon City, Oregon – Police need your help catching a hit and run driver who crashed into car near a dealership in Oregon City and took off. Daniel Perry is the Assistant Service Manager at Lithia Subaru of Oregon City. He tells us a customer had some work done on their car. A technician was taking it for a test drive to make sure everything was working okay, and on his way back he was t-boned by a driver who allegedly ran a stop sign. The driver immediately took off.

It did over $5,000 in damage. The tech doing the test drive says it happened so fast it was tough to see the hit and run driver. But they got good pictures of the suspect’s car. The technician went to the doctors to get checked out. He will be okay and is on light work duty for a while.

The suspect’s car may be a Buick Encore approximately a 2015 to 2017 and will likely have front end damage.

Images courtesy of Lithia Subaru of Oregon City.