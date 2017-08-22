Hit And Run Driver Near Sherwood

Sherwood, Or. – Washington County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver of a pick up that struck a 17 year old bicyclist near Sherwood Monday afternoon on SW Brookman Road. The boy was taken to OHSU to be treated for his injuries.

The pick up is described as a 1990’s brown or tan pick up, possibly a Ford or Chevrolet. It has a silver rear bumper and a multi colored tailgate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-629-0111.