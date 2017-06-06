Hit And Run Driver Injures Two Highway Workers On I-5 Near Aurora
By Pat Boyle
|
Jun 6, 2017 @ 7:33 AM

Aurora, Or. – Two highway workers were injured early today when a vehicle rear ended the pick up they were in on I-5 Northbound near Aurora.  Lou Torres with O-Dot says they were working on a paving project and  picking up cones when they were struck around 3:20 this morning.  He says the workers were life flighted to the hospital.

State police are looking for the driver and are asking anyone with information to call them at 503-375-3555. Only one lane is open as the investigation continues. Traffic is backed up nine miles.

 

