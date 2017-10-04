Hit And Run Crash Floods Gresham Streets

Gresham, Oregon – Gresham Police and the Portland Water Bureau tweeted early this morning that NE 162nd has been reopened between Siskiyou and Halsey and that the water main break is under control.

Gresham police say someone crashed their car into a water main on Northeast 162nd and then took off. Streets were shutdown as crews worked to repair the line. That driver jumped out of the car and ran away.

No one was hurt. Crews have been working overnight to fix the pipe and they have shut off the water, while closing southbound traffic on 162nd from Freemont to Stanton Street.

The roads are now reopen, but police are still looking for the driver responsible. Call the Gresham Police Department Tip Line if you witnessed the crash. 503-618-2719

Gresham Police Tweeted these videos:

Thanks for everyone’s patience! The roadway in the affected area is expected to be closed for several hours as crews fix the problem. pic.twitter.com/6czPdsmeuv — Gresham Police Dept. (@GreshamPD) October 4, 2017

Traffic Alert: NE 162 closed southbound from Fremont St. to Stanton St. due to water line breakage caused by hit and run driver. pic.twitter.com/wLcagbx8YF — Gresham Police Dept. (@GreshamPD) October 4, 2017

Images courtesy of Gresham Police.