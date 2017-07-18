Hit & Run Victim Dies; Family Seeks Closure

Portland, Oregon- The family of hit-and-run victim who died over the weekend is pleading for the driver to come forward. On June 22nd, police say 26-year-old Erin Brenneman was struck by a pickup near SE 80th and Pine Street while taking a break from her job at the Hungry Heart Bakery. Erin’s brother Jesse tells Newspartner KGW she passed away Saturday morning.

Police have not found witnesses, but detectives believe the suspect vehicle is a dark-colored mid-90’s pickup truck that may have minor damage to the center of the grill or front bumper.

Investigators have released this picture of a vehicle that is similar in size, shape and color to the truck involved in the crash – this is not the actual suspect truck.

The police bureau’s Major Crash Team is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 503-823-3333.