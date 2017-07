SEQUIM, Wash. (AP) – The Coast Guard says the Lady Washington, a full-scale replica of the 18th-century sailing ship, ran aground in Sequim Bay.

KOMO reports ( http://bit.ly/2uSE9S7 ) authorities say the vessel did not take on water when it grounded Monday morning and no pollutants leaked. It was freed about 3 p.m.

The vessel reportedly had a crew of 14 and five passengers.