Historic Highway Through Gorge Could Partially Open

TROUTDALE, Ore.– Only part of the scenic Highway could reopen soon. That would be from Larch Mountain Road to Bridal Veil. An ODOT Tour with reporters will update the worst areas. Engineers will talks about some remaining hazardous area . Places where hikers would still be in extreme danger. the highway has been closed 11 weeks because of the Eagle Creek Fire. the tour will also include a stop at the Bridal Veil Lodge to talk with the owner.

Multnomah Falls Lodge could reopen by the end of the year. The U.S. Forest Service is spending about $500,000.00 to make sure all the ground around it is safe. The outside of the building is being power washed to get rid of all the black smoke stain.