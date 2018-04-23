Historic Day For Willamette National Cemetery

Portland, Or. – Retired Lt. Colonel Linda Campbell will make history when she’s buried today at Willamette National Cemetery. She’ll be buried next to her partner of 17 years, Nancy Lynchild. They are believed to be the first same sex couple to be granted a waiver to be buried next to each other in a national cemetery. The waiver was granted in 2013 by the Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

At a pro same sex marriage rally in Washington DC in 2013, Campbell said ” our country is changing and it’s my hope and expectation that other loving couples will see their unions respected in such a way very soon.” She also said “we had the kind of marriage most people dream of; young people, old people, gay people, straight people.”

Campbell died last month at the age of 72. Lynchild died six years ago.