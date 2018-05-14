Historic Biplanes To Visit Vancouver
By Pat Boyle
|
May 14, 2018 @ 6:03 AM

Vancouver, Wa. Three  historic Stearman Speedmail biplanes will arrive in Vancouver’s Pearson Air Park late Thursday as part of a flight to commemorate the 100th anniversary of airmail. Addison Pemberton from Spokane, Washington is one of six pilots taking part. He says  the purpose of the flight is to ” bring to the attention of the general public the significant contributions that the airmail pioneers have made to the air space system we enjoy today.”

The biplanes will be on display from 9am to 11:30am Friday and Pemberton will share with visitors some of the planes’ history.

