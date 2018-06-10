Hillside Bible Church Fire: Total Loss

Forest Grove, Oregon- Today members of a Forest Grove church wake up to services being held… in their parking lot. The parking lot and a large green grass lawn the only areas left after the Hillside Bible Church on NW Clapshaw Hill road was destroyed by fire last night.

Matt Johnston Forest Grove Fire and Rescue says a shortage of water supply was a factor but that the fire had already progressed too far as fire fighters arrived.

Just five minutes after they got on scene to the already engulfed building the steeple containing a large church bell collapsed.

The building is a total loss the cause is under investigation. Only one injury, one firefighter had minor burns to his hands. With the blow from last night and rain today the Hillside Bible Church members continued services in the parking lot today. Some brought umbrellas.

