Hillsboro Wood Scrap Fire

Hillsboro, Oregon- A wood pile near the Hillsboro landfill is currently engulfed in flames. The fire was reported around 8:30 last night at 3205 SE Minter Bridge Rd.

Firefighters continue to battle that blaze over night.

A two alarm fire Lt. Brandon Pratt from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue says that with winds up to 15 miles per hour the pile took up flame pretty quickly. The pile which is fully engulfed is an estimated five hundred tons.

The fire is actually just outside the city limit and Pratt says the biggest challenge has been the lack of fire hydrants. There is emergency water on site but it has still been a very difficult situation over there. They have been bringing in water tenders.

The facility owners have stated that the pile is only clean scrap wood so the smoke isn’t as harmful as if it had been mixed debris.

Neither fire or smoke had caused any evacuations.

No injuries reported yet. Fire Chief is holding off an investigation on what may have started the fire until daylight hours.

Stay Connected as we follow this story in the overnight hours as firefighters continue battle that blaze.