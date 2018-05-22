Hillsboro Teen Sues His School Over T-Shirt

Washington County, Oregon – A high school student in Hillsboro is suing the school district because it won’t let him wear a political t-shirt. Addison Barnes says he’s seen other students wear other types of political shirts including support for sanctuary cities, and this is a double standard.

The Liberty High School Senior first talked to KXL’s Lars Larson in April about how his first amendment rights were being stepped on. The school district has issued a statement saying they are still reviewing the lawsuit and decline the opportunity to comment at this time. The ACLU tells KGW the school district clearly crossed a line.

Image courtesy of KXL’s Lars Larson. Addison came out to one of Lars’ speaking events to show him the shirt.