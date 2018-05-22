Hillsboro Teen Sues His School Over T-Shirt
By Jacob Dean
|
May 22, 2018 @ 7:26 AM

Washington County, Oregon – A high school student in Hillsboro is suing the school district because it won’t let him wear a political t-shirt. Addison Barnes says he’s seen other students wear other types of political shirts including support for sanctuary cities, and this is a double standard.

The Liberty High School Senior first talked to KXL’s Lars Larson in April about how his first amendment rights were being stepped on. The school district has issued a statement saying they are still reviewing the lawsuit and decline the opportunity to comment at this time. The ACLU tells KGW the school district clearly crossed a line.

What do you think? Should he be allowed to wear his border wall t-shirt at school? Sound off on our KXL Facebook page.

Image courtesy of KXL’s Lars Larson. Addison came out to one of Lars’ speaking events to show him the shirt.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Dad In Court To Face More Charges Peeping Tom Returns To Say I’m Sorry Woman Found Dead In Downtown Portland Tax Cut Passes Teen To Pay Over 36 Million For Starting Eagle Creek Fire PPS HR Department Gets New Name
Comments