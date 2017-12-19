Hillsboro Native Survives Rogue Wave In Portugal

Lisbon, Portugal – Hillsboro native, Jillian Rabe feels lucky to be alive after she was knocked down by a rogue wave in Portugal over the weekend. The producer/project manager is on a Remote Year program. It is a live, work, travel platform for people who can work remotely. They are spending December in Lisbon, Portugal. She and others in her group went to Nazare for the day, which is known for its world renowned waves that draw surfers from all over the world.

She says ” the weather conditions on this particular day were going to have huge waves and that surfers from all over the world were going to be coming out to surf these waves.” She says ” it was beautiful and powerful and the waves were extreme.”

Rabe says she was on the highest viewing platform and was hesitant to move to a lower platform, but she did, “because it was a once in a life time experience.” She was recording the waves on her iPhone when the huge wave washed over the platform and knocked her to the ground. She skinned her knees, shoulders and face and suffered her first black eye.

She says ” that was almost the most humbling part about it, was that, you know, Mother Nature doesn’t care about a man made platform, you know? That being that close to the water is a risk that you’re taking. And that has put so much into perspective for me, too with just the grand power of the ocean in general and what little control we have. Horrible, if you will, freak accidents happen all the time and I think that’s something that just shows you and reminds you how precious life is.”

Watch the rogue wave here. Warning: video contains explicit language.

The Guinness Book of World Records says in November 2011, Garrett McNamara set the record in Nazare for the largest wave ever ridden. The wave was originally estimated to have been over 90 feet, but Guinness records officials determined after further examination, the wave was “only” 78 feet.