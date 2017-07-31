Hillsboro Man Drowns At Hagg Lake

Hagg Lake, Or. – The body of a 68 year old Hillsboro man has been recovered from Hagg Lake in Washington County. He’s been identified as Mark Allan Cuddigan. Deputy Jeff Talbot with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a woman contacted them last night around 6:45 p.m. to report the man she’d been swimming with went under water and never resurfaced. The two had been swimming at Bobcat Cove.

Talbot says the Gaston Fire Department recovered the body around 2 a.m. He says Cuddigan was not wearing a life jacket. Record high temperatures are expected this week and Talbot says the Sheriff’s Office is reminding swimmers to always wear life jackets and swim with a buddy.