Hillsboro K9 Killed In Car Crash

Hillsboro, Or. – A Hillsboro police dog has died in a car crash. The Hillsboro Police Department says Police K9 Billy and his handler, Office Zaugg were involved in a collision last night at TV Highway and Century Blvd. Zaugg received minor injuries. But, the police dog suffered massive trauma and did not survive his injuries.

Hillsboro police say Zaugg was traveling west bound on TV Hwy approaching the Century Blvd intersection. A vehicle traveling east bound made a left turn onto Century Blvd, striking the patrol vehicle.

The Washington County CART is handling this investigation. The driver of the remained on the scene. No citations have been issued at this point. This case is still under investigation