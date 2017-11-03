Hillsboro Homeowner Burglarized Twice

Hillsboro, Or. – A Hilllsboro man’s home has been hit by burglars twice in less than 12 hours. He came home last night to discover someone had broken into his residence at 6890 E. Main and stole his 1969 Mercedes Benz 280 SLK. Hillsboro Police say the homeowner covered the windows of both rear doors with plastic.

Police got another call at 3:20 a.m today from the same residence. The homeowner had heard noises coming from the back of the house. Based on the earlier incident, he armed himself with a handgun. As the home owner began to walk towards the kitchen area, he saw a man trying to cut through plastic sheathing that was covering the kitchen door window. The home owner says he fired a warning shot at the suspect who took off and ran through the wetlands located behind the home.

A police dog was called in to help with the search, but was unable to find him. The suspect is described as a white male adult, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing dark clothing. Police say they’re not sure if the two incidents are connected.

The stolen Mercedes was recovered early this morning. Just after 6 a.m., police got a call from the resident at 454 SE 72nd Ave that the car they were looking for was parked near by. The resident had learned it was stolen by watching the news on TV early this morning.