Hikers Rescued In Marion County

Three lost hikers and a dog found were rescued on Sunday after they got lost on the Pacific Crest Trail, south of Whitewater trail head. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says rescuers were able to get a GPS coordinate based on the location of the hikers’ cell phone. They were then able to send a map by text to the lost hikers and asked that they begin hiking out to meet the Marion County Posse.

The hikers and Posse made contact just before 5 p.m. Sunday and the hikers were escorted out to the trail head. They did not need any medical attention.